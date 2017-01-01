- Calories per serving 427
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 42g
- Fiber per serving 9g
- Cholesterol per serving 55mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 844mg
- Calcium per serving 221mg
Build-Your-Own Tacos
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 16 minutes. Stick with baked taco shells instead of fried. You'll avoid trans fat and cut way back on saturated fat and sodium.
How to Make It
In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Add ground sirloin and cook, stirring often with a spatula, until meat browns, about 10 minutes; drain excess fat. Stir in 1/2 cup salsa, chili powder, cumin, and pepper. Continue cooking until heated through.
Preheat oven or toaster oven to 350°. Put taco shells on a baking sheet and heat as per package directions.
Combine beans and remaining 1/2 cup salsa in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 3 minutes. Keep warm.
To serve, arrange taco shells on platter. Place meat on a separate serving dish, and put the beans, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream in bowls. Let diners assemble their own tacos.