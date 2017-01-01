Build-Your-Own Tacos

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Add ground sirloin and cook, stirring often with a spatula, until meat browns, about 10 minutes; drain excess fat. Stir in 1/2 cup salsa, chili powder, cumin, and pepper. Continue cooking until heated through.

Step 2 Preheat oven or toaster oven to 350°. Put taco shells on a baking sheet and heat as per package directions.

Step 3 Combine beans and remaining 1/2 cup salsa in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 3 minutes. Keep warm.