- Calories per serving 322
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 47mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 602mg
- Calcium per serving 276mg
Personal Chicken Pizzas
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Making personal size pizzas is such a fun activity for families to do together at mealtime. Top with chicken and lots of veggies to make them even healthier.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°. Place the pitas on a baking sheet. Spread 3 tablespoons of tomato sauce over each pita, and let your kids do the rest: Sprinkle each pita with 3 tablespoons shredded mozzarella, 1/4 cup chicken, 1 teaspoon grated fresh Parmesan cheese, and the remaining tablespoon of mozzarella cheese; then top with veggies (optional).
Step 2
Bake 10–12 minutes, or until the pizza is heated through, cheese is melted, and bread is crisp on bottom.