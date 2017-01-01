- Calories per serving 187
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 19mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 161mg
- Calcium per serving 33mg
Frosted Carrot Cake Squares
Photo: Anna Williams; Styling: Philippa Brathwaite
Transform your favorite layer cake into an easy carrot cake bar recipe. Don't skimp on the cream cheese frosting.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350º.
Step 2
Coat an 8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Set aside.
Step 3
Combine flour and next 5 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk.
Step 4
Beat together sugar, yogurt, oil, and egg in a large bowl. Stir in the carrot and pineapple. Mix with dry ingredients. Fold in pecans.
Step 5
Spoon batter into pan. Bake 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool.
Step 6
Beat cream cheese in a medium bowl. Add lemon juice. Beat in powdered sugar. Spread frosting over cake. Cut into 12 squares.