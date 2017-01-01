Frosted Carrot Cake Squares

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350º.

Step 2 Coat an 8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Set aside.

Step 3 Combine flour and next 5 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk.

Step 4 Beat together sugar, yogurt, oil, and egg in a large bowl. Stir in the carrot and pineapple. Mix with dry ingredients. Fold in pecans.

Step 5 Spoon batter into pan. Bake 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool.