- Calories per serving 422
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 51g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 48mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 674mg
- Calcium per serving 173mg
Strawberry Cheesecake Parfaits
These fruity and smooth Strawberry Cheesecake Parfaits taste as good as they look. Top each dessert with sliced almonds for the ultimate sweet treat. Chill 2 hours before serving.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 7 ingredients (through half-and-half) in a large bowl; mix well.
Step 2
Spoon 1/4 cup cheese mixture into 4 parfait glasses; top each with 2 tablespoons crushed graham crackers (there will be some left over). Place 2 tablespoons sliced berries over crackers in each glass. Spoon 1/2 cup cheese mixture into each glass.
Step 3
Sprinkle each parfait with another 1 teaspoon crushed crackers, and 1 tablespoon berries. Top each with 1 teaspoon almonds. Chill 2 hours before serving.