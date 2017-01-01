Mini Brownie Bites

10 Mins
12 Mins
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 2 brownie bites)
Martha Condra
March 2016

Brownies are such a popular treat. Chocolately and delicious, these mini bites are hard to turn down. Top with coconuts, walnuts or powdered sugar to finish.

  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 3 tablespoons semisweet chocolate minichips
  • 3 tablespoons 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa
  • 1/8 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 4 tablespoons flaked sweetened coconut or coarsely chopped walnuts (optional)
  • Powdered sugar (optional)

  • Calories per serving 180
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 56mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 130mg
  • Calcium per serving 23mg

Preheat oven to 350º.

Line a 12-cup minimuffin pan with paper liners. Combine butter and chocolate chips in a small saucepan over low heat, stirring frequently until melted. Remove from heat; stir in milk and vanilla.

Whisk together flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl; stir into chocolate. Combine sugar and egg in a bowl and stir into chocolate mixture. Spoon batter into muffin cups.

Bake 7 minutes. Top each brownie with 1 teaspoon coconut or walnuts, if desired; bake 5 more minutes. Cool on rack. If you didn't top with coconut or walnuts, sprinkle with powdered sugar.

