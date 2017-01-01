Mini Brownie Bites

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350º.

Step 2 Line a 12-cup minimuffin pan with paper liners. Combine butter and chocolate chips in a small saucepan over low heat, stirring frequently until melted. Remove from heat; stir in milk and vanilla.

Step 3 Whisk together flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl; stir into chocolate. Combine sugar and egg in a bowl and stir into chocolate mixture. Spoon batter into muffin cups.