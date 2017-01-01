- Calories per serving 180
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 7g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 56mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 130mg
- Calcium per serving 23mg
Mini Brownie Bites
Brownies are such a popular treat. Chocolately and delicious, these mini bites are hard to turn down. Top with coconuts, walnuts or powdered sugar to finish.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350º.
Line a 12-cup minimuffin pan with paper liners. Combine butter and chocolate chips in a small saucepan over low heat, stirring frequently until melted. Remove from heat; stir in milk and vanilla.
Whisk together flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl; stir into chocolate. Combine sugar and egg in a bowl and stir into chocolate mixture. Spoon batter into muffin cups.
Bake 7 minutes. Top each brownie with 1 teaspoon coconut or walnuts, if desired; bake 5 more minutes. Cool on rack. If you didn't top with coconut or walnuts, sprinkle with powdered sugar.