- Calories per serving 515
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 38g
- Carbohydrate per serving 72g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 63mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 915mg
- Calcium per serving 112mg
Sesame Chicken With Asian Slaw
Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes. Our pan-fried chicken dinner slashes 824 calories and 72 grams of fat, compared with a traditional meal of deep-fried chicken, biscuits, and coleslaw.
How to Make It
To make slaw, combine rice vinegar, sugar, kosher salt, and chili oil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Toss with coleslaw and orange slices; let the mixture sit 10–15 minutes before serving.
Cook the soba noodles according to the package directions. Drain the noodles, and rinse them under cold water.
Combine the panko, sesame seeds, and salt on a plate.
Dip the chicken breast tenders into the egg white. Then dredge the chicken breast tenders in the panko–sesame seed mixture.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the sesame oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken breast tenders and cook 4–5 minutes per side, or until cooked through. Wipe out pan.
Add the remaining sesame oil to the pan. Stir in the garlic and ginger; cook, stirring, 30–45 seconds until soft. Remove from heat and stir in the soy sauce, rice vinegar, and honey. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the sauce and toss the remaining with the soba noodles and scallions.
Place chicken on top of the soba noodles and drizzle with reserved 2 tablespoons of sauce. Serve the Asian slaw alongside.