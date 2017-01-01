Sesame Chicken With Asian Slaw

How to Make It

Step 1 To make slaw, combine rice vinegar, sugar, kosher salt, and chili oil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Toss with coleslaw and orange slices; let the mixture sit 10–15 minutes before serving.

Step 2 Cook the soba noodles according to the package directions. Drain the noodles, and rinse them under cold water.

Step 3 Combine the panko, sesame seeds, and salt on a plate.

Step 4 Dip the chicken breast tenders into the egg white. Then dredge the chicken breast tenders in the panko–sesame seed mixture.

Step 5 Heat 1 tablespoon of the sesame oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken breast tenders and cook 4–5 minutes per side, or until cooked through. Wipe out pan.

Step 6 Add the remaining sesame oil to the pan. Stir in the garlic and ginger; cook, stirring, 30–45 seconds until soft. Remove from heat and stir in the soy sauce, rice vinegar, and honey. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the sauce and toss the remaining with the soba noodles and scallions.