- Calories per serving 182
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 5.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 31.9g
- Fiber per serving 1.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 1.5mg
- Sodium per serving 203mg
- Calcium per serving 37mg
Herbed Basmati Rice
Help yourself to seconds with this Herbed Basmati Rice recipe. As one online reviwer claims, "I absolutely love this rice recipe! The fresh herbs give it such a beautiful aroma, in addition to great flavors. It is the perfect accompaniment to so many entrees..."
Spice up everyday rice with this recipe. Serve as a small lunch or as a side to fish or chicken. Whole grain rice is another option that provides fiber.
How to Make It
Heat olive oil in a medium skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add rice and garlic to pan; sauté 2 minutes or until rice is lightly toasted. Add 1 cup water, broth, and salt to pan; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes. Stir in onions, nuts, Parmesan cheese, basil, thyme, and pepper.