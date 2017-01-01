Easy Refrigerator Pickles

Randy Mayor
Yield
7 cups (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Kathleen Kanen
March 2016

Refrigerator pickles are easy to make, and there's no need for kettle steamers, special jars, and vacuum-tight lids. Plus, unlike store-bought pickles, these scrumptious homemade pickles are low in sodium.

Ingredients

  • 6 cups thinly sliced pickling cucumbers (about 2 pounds)
  • 2 cups thinly sliced onion
  • 1 1/2 cups white vinegar
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon celery seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 28
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 10%
  • Fat per serving 0.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 0.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 0.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 64mg
  • Calcium per serving 7mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place 3 cups cucumber in a medium glass bowl; top with 1 cup onion. Repeat procedure with the remaining 3 cups cucumber and remaining 1 cup onion.

Step 2

Combine vinegar and remaining ingredients in a small saucepan; stir well. Bring to a boil; cook 1 minute. Pour over cucumber mixture; let cool. Cover and chill at least 4 days.

Step 3

Note: Pickles may be stored in the refrigerator for up to one month.

