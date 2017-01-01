- Calories per serving 259
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
- Fat per serving 8.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 9.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35.5g
- Fiber per serving 1.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 0.6mg
- Sodium per serving 249mg
- Calcium per serving 136mg
Frozen Peanut Butter Pie
Lightly coat hands with cooking spray to press the slightly sticky crust into the pie plate. The filling may be thin after mixing but will harden in the freezer.
Normally peanut-butter pie is a recipe for a diet disaster, but the fat-free dairy products keep this pie's fat count in check. For cholesterol-conscious guests, use egg whites to give this dessert less than 2 grams per serving. Dig in!
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Combine crumbs, 3 tablespoons sugar, and egg whites; toss with a fork until moist. Press into bottom and up sides of a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate coated with cooking spray. Prick crust with a fork before baking. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes. Remove from oven; cool on a wire rack.
Combine milk and remaining 1/4 cup sugar in a heavy saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook 2 minutes or until sugar dissolves, stirring constantly; transfer mixture to a bowl. Add peanut butter and vanilla, stirring with a whisk until combined. Cover and chill 30 minutes.
Place cream cheese in a large bowl, and beat with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add milk mixture, beating on low speed until combined. Fold in whipped topping; pour mixture into prepared piecrust. Freeze, uncovered, 8 hours or overnight or until hard. Sprinkle with peanuts and shaved chocolate. Transfer pie to refrigerator 30 minutes before slicing.