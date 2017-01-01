Warm Oranges in Sake Cream with Sesame Brittle

Sake lends sweetness to the cream, plus a subtle nutty top note that complements the brittle. For a more colorful dessert, prepare the brittle with half regular sesame seeds and half black sesame seeds. The brittle can be made up to two days in advance and stored in an airtight container.

This exotic treat is filled with a whole bunch of different flavors. Be wary of how much sake cream sauce you put on your ice cream because heavy cream is high in fat. If possible, use a light cream when making the sauce.