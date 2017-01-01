Warm Oranges in Sake Cream with Sesame Brittle

6 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup sake cream, 1/2 cup ice cream, and 1/2 ounce brittle)
March 2016

Sake lends sweetness to the cream, plus a subtle nutty top note that complements the brittle. For a more colorful dessert, prepare the brittle with half regular sesame seeds and half black sesame seeds. The brittle can be made up to two days in advance and stored in an airtight container.

This exotic treat is filled with a whole bunch of different flavors. Be wary of how much sake cream sauce you put on your ice cream because heavy cream is high in fat. If possible, use a light cream when making the sauce.

Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • Brittle:
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
  • Sake cream:
  • 1/2 cup sake
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • Dash of salt
  • 1 tablespoon heavy cream
  • 3 cups orange sections (about 6 oranges)
  • Remaining ingredient:
  • 3 cups vanilla fat-free ice cream

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 239
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
  • Fat per serving 6.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37.2g
  • Fiber per serving 2.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 0.4mg
  • Sodium per serving 100mg
  • Calcium per serving 124mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare brittle, line a baking sheet with foil; coat the foil with cooking spray.

Step 2

Combine granulated sugar and 1/4 cup water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook until sugar dissolves, stirring gently to dissolve sugar evenly. Cook 4 minutes or until golden (do not stir). Remove from heat; carefully stir in sesame seeds. Rapidly spread mixture onto prepared baking sheet. Cool completely; break into small pieces.

Step 3

To prepare sake cream, combine sake, butter, brown sugar, and salt in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Cook until reduced to 1/4 cup (about 4 minutes). Remove from heat; stir in cream. Gently stir in orange segments. Serve over ice cream; sprinkle with brittle.

