- Calories per serving 160
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 1%
- Fat per serving 0.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 0.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26.8g
- Fiber per serving 0.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.6mg
- Sodium per serving 3mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Minted Sake and Pineapple Cooler
This cocktail is a nice way to introduce sake to novices and a new way for seasoned sake lovers to enjoy the rice wine. Let the finished drink stand for a minute before serving, and it will separate into a beautiful deep green drink topped with sea-green froth. Pouring the pineapple juice into a zip-top bag helps it freeze quickly because it's in a thin layer.
Try this recipe for a non-traditional alcoholic mixed drink. It's low in fat and in carbohydrates. Adding pineapple slices is a sneaky way to get a serving of fruit.
How to Make It
Combine mint, sake, and sugar in a blender; process for 2 minutes or until mint is very finely chopped. Strain sake mixture through a fine sieve over a bowl; discard solids. Stir in 2 cans pineapple juice and lime juice. Cover and chill.
Pour the remaining 1 can pineapple juice into a zip-top plastic bag; seal. Lay the bag flat in the freezer; freeze 1 hour or until frozen. Combine the sake mixture and frozen pineapple juice in a blender; process 1 minute or until thoroughly combined. Pour about 3/4 cup pineapple mixture into each of 5 glasses, and let stand 1 minute before serving. Garnish with pineapple slices, if desired.