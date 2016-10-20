Minted Sake and Pineapple Cooler

Yield
5 servings
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

This cocktail is a nice way to introduce sake to novices and a new way for seasoned sake lovers to enjoy the rice wine. Let the finished drink stand for a minute before serving, and it will separate into a beautiful deep green drink topped with sea-green froth. Pouring the pineapple juice into a zip-top bag helps it freeze quickly because it's in a thin layer.

Try this recipe for a non-traditional alcoholic mixed drink. It's low in fat and in carbohydrates. Adding pineapple slices is a sneaky way to get a serving of fruit.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups loosely packed mint leaves (about 1 ounce)
  • 1 cup sake
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 3 (6-ounce) cans pineapple juice, divided
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • Pineapple slices (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 160
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 1%
  • Fat per serving 0.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 0.8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26.8g
  • Fiber per serving 0.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 3mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine mint, sake, and sugar in a blender; process for 2 minutes or until mint is very finely chopped. Strain sake mixture through a fine sieve over a bowl; discard solids. Stir in 2 cans pineapple juice and lime juice. Cover and chill.

Step 2

Pour the remaining 1 can pineapple juice into a zip-top plastic bag; seal. Lay the bag flat in the freezer; freeze 1 hour or until frozen. Combine the sake mixture and frozen pineapple juice in a blender; process 1 minute or until thoroughly combined. Pour about 3/4 cup pineapple mixture into each of 5 glasses, and let stand 1 minute before serving. Garnish with pineapple slices, if desired.

