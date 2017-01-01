Sake Giardiniera

Randy Mayor
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Kathryn Conrad
March 2016

Sake is sometimes used as a pickling agent in Japanese cooking. It serves the same purpose and adds a mellow fermented flavor.

Believe it or not, the colors of fruits and vegetables actually mean something. This dish has a variety of colors; greens are a great source of vitamin C, and broccoli is also a great source of vitamin K; yellows and oranges provide vitamin A, and cauliflower is a good source of vitamin C.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon finely ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup sake
  • 3 cups cauliflower florets
  • 3/4 cup (1/4-inch-thick) slices yellow bell pepper (about 1 medium)
  • 3/4 cup (1/4-inch-thick) diagonally-cut carrot
  • 3 cups broccoli florets
  • 8 green onions, white parts only
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 29
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 6%
  • Fat per serving 0.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
  • Protein per serving 1.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5.8g
  • Fiber per serving 2.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 115mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine first 6 ingredients in a saucepan over medium-high heat; bring to a boil. Cook 3 minutes. Remove from heat; cool 2 minutes. Stir in sake.

Step 2

Place cauliflower and remaining ingredients in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add sake mixture to bag; seal and marinate in refrigerator 8 hours or overnight, turning bag occasionally. Remove vegetables from bag; discard marinade.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up