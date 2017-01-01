- Calories per serving 315
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
- Fat per serving 10.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 23.9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13.4g
- Fiber per serving 0.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 51mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 391mg
- Calcium per serving 35mg
Miso-Marinated Skirt Steak
Skirt steak is a flavorful cut but tends to be tough. In this miso-marinated steak recipe, sake acts as a tenderizer. To easily trim the fat, roll up steak jelly-roll fashion. Use a sharp knife to slice away the fat as you unroll the steak.
Serve this Asian-style steak with a side of soy protein-packed edamame and fiber-rich whole grain rice. Protein and fiber will keep you feeling full.
How to Make It
Combine first 7 ingredients in a blender; process 1 minute or until onions are finely chopped. Transfer sake mixture to a large zip-top plastic bag. Add steak to bag; seal. Marinate in refrigerator at least 2 and up to 8 hours, turning occasionally.
Remove steak from bag, reserving marinade. Pat steak dry with paper towels. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Lightly spray both sides of steak with cooking spray. Add steak to pan; cook 1 minute on each side or until browned. Remove steak from pan; keep warm. Add reserved marinade to pan, and cook 4 minutes or until thick and deep brown in color, stirring constantly. Return steak to pan, turning to coat. Cook 2 minutes or until desired degree of doneness. Let steak stand 5 minutes. Cut steak diagonally across grain into thin slices.