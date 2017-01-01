John's First-Date Salmon Fillets

Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 salmon fillet and 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar)
Health.com
March 2016

The dried-thyme crust on this salmon is one of my favorite contrasts for pinot noir because the herb's flavor really brings out the wine's rich cherry-raspberry fruit. Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 (2 1/4-pound) skinless center-cut salmon fillet (1 inch thick)
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons aged balsamic vinegar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 330
  • Fat per serving 18g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 39g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 1g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 123mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 227mg
  • Calcium per serving 33mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut the salmon fillet into 6 equal portions, and lightly spray both sides of each piece with cooking spray. Sprinkle with dried thyme, salt, and black pepper.

Step 2

In a large skillet, heat butter on medium-high until foamy. Carefully place the fillets in the skillet. Cook the salmon; don't move fillets until the edges begin to crisp, about 2 minutes. Decrease heat to medium, and cook until fish is golden brown, about 1 minute more. Turn fillets and continue cooking until medium-rare and skin is crisped, about 3 minutes, depending on their thickness. Remove fillets to serving plates and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.

from Everyday Dining with Wine

