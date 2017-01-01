- Calories per serving 146
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 235mg
- Calcium per serving 97mg
Pear, Fennel, and Blue Cheese Salad
The fennel echoes the anise flavor in the Central Coast pinot; its acidity tempers the rich blue cheese. Serve the red wine glaze in a small cream pitcher for guests to drizzle on top. Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 13 minutes.
How to Make It
To make glaze, combine the vinegar, wine, and sugar in a heavy, large saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil over medium heat. Boil until syrupy and reduced to 2 tablespoons, about 13 minutes. Remove mixture from heat and set aside to cool.
Slice the fennel bulb paper thin, using a sharp knife or a food processor fitted with a slicing disk. Toss fennel with olive oil and salt.
Combine the fennel mixture, pear, and blue cheese in a large bowl, tossing to mix. Place about 1 cup of salad on each of 6 plates. Sprinkle with black pepper. Drizzle with glaze as desired.