Cauliflower and Yukon Gold Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium heat, and add the shallots. Cook, stirring frequently, until shallots are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.

Step 2 Add cauliflower and potatoes to stockpot. Cover with cold water. Turn heat to high, and bring to boil. Reduce heat and cook at a simmer, uncovered, until the cauliflower and potatoes are tender, 15 minutes.