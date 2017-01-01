Cauliflower and Yukon Gold Soup

Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 1 cup)
Andrea Immer Robinson
March 2016

This soup, to be served with the Willamette Valley pinot, can be made ahead, reheated, and kept warm in a slow cooker. Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped shallots
  • 1 head (6 cups) cauliflower, cored and broken into florets
  • 1 pound (2 cups) cubed peeled Yukon gold potatoes
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 3 1/4 cups organic chicken broth (such as Swanson Certified Organic)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 155
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 243mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a large stockpot, heat the olive oil over medium heat, and add the shallots. Cook, stirring frequently, until shallots are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.

Step 2

Add cauliflower and potatoes to stockpot. Cover with cold water. Turn heat to high, and bring to boil. Reduce heat and cook at a simmer, uncovered, until the cauliflower and potatoes are tender, 15 minutes.

Step 3

Remove pot from heat and drain, reserving a few cups of the hot cooking liquid. Add butter, broth, salt, and pepper. Working in batches, puree soup in a blender until smooth. Add additional liquid as needed to reach desired consistency (fairly thin is recommended). To serve, ladle into warm bowls and drizzle each por-tion with a teaspoon of extra-virgin olive oil, or more to taste.

Everyday Dining with Wine

