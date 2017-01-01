- Calories per serving 186
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
- Fat per serving 4.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.8g
- Protein per serving 4.2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35.2g
- Fiber per serving 3.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 12mg
- Iron per serving 1.2mg
- Sodium per serving 190mg
- Calcium per serving 42mg
Morning Glory Muffins
Substitute apricots or raisins for chopped pitted dates in this recipe if you like. The dried fruits, nuts, oatmeal, wheat bran, and whole wheat flour contribute plenty of fiber to each morning glory muffin. Complete your breakfast with fat-free yogurt and fruit.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Place 18 muffin cups liners in muffin cups; coat liners with cooking spray.
Lightly spoon flours into dry measuring cups, and level with a knife. Combine flours and next 5 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl; stir with a whisk. Make a well in center of mixture. Combine yogurt, banana, and egg; add to flour mixture, stirring just until moist. Fold in dates, walnuts, and pineapple. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups. Sprinkle evenly with flaxseed. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until muffins spring back when touched lightly in center. Remove muffins from pans immediately; cool on a wire rack.