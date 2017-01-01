Morning Glory Muffins

Substitute apricots or raisins for chopped pitted dates in this recipe if you like. The dried fruits, nuts, oatmeal, wheat bran, and whole wheat flour contribute plenty of fiber to each morning glory muffin. Complete your breakfast with fat-free yogurt and fruit.

