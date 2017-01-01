- Calories per serving 88
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14.6g
- Fiber per serving 0.2g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 0.4mg
- Sodium per serving 56mg
- Calcium per serving 5mg
Chocolate Chip Cookies
At only 88 calories, have one of these guiltless morsels, or two. Store up to one week in an airtight container--if they last that long. We suggest keeping a dozen in the freezer for emergencies.
Unlike other chocolate chip cookie recipes, this one calls for egg whites instead of whole eggs. This minor substitution cuts back on fat and cholesterol. Serve these gooey treats with a glass of fat-free milk.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, baking soda, and salt, stirring with a whisk.
Combine sugars and butter in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until well blended. Add vanilla and egg whites; beat 1 minute. Add flour mixture and chips; beat until blended.
Drop dough by level tablespoons 2 inches apart onto baking sheets coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on pans for 2 minutes. Remove from pans; cool completely on wire racks.