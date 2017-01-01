Mom's Pennsylvania Dutch Beans

Photo: Randy Mayor; Styling: Jan Gautro
Yield
10 servings (serving size: about 2/3 cup)
Nancy Simm, Simsbury, Connecticut
March 2016

Many Pennsylvania Dutch dishes trace their origins to the 17th-century German immigrants who farmed the southeast part of the state. This bean bake, with its tangy-sweet sour cream sauce, is one of them.

This is a creamy way to get your fiber intake. This low-fat dish is a great side to any meat, fish, or chicken dish, and it's a less starchy alternative to mashed potatoes.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried baby lima beans
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, divided
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons butter, cut into pieces
  • 1 tablespoon molasses
  • 2 teaspoons dry mustard
  • 1 cup light sour cream (such as Daisy)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 241
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 22%
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 10.7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 8.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 9mg
  • Iron per serving 2.9mg
  • Sodium per serving 213mg
  • Calcium per serving 49mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Sort and wash beans; place in a large Dutch oven. Cover with water to 2 inches above beans; bring to a boil. Cook 2 minutes; remove from heat. Cover and let stand 1 hour. Drain beans; return to pan. Add 4 cups water and 1 teaspoon salt; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour. Drain and set aside.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 3

Wipe pan dry with paper towel. Heat pan over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add onion to pan; sauté 5 minutes or until tender. Add garlic to pan; sauté 30 seconds. Combine beans, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, onion mixture, broth, and next 4 ingredients (through mustard) in a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 1 hour. Remove from oven; stir in sour cream. Serve immediately.

