Asian Beef Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Slice the beef into thin 1-inch-wide strips. Place the beef in a large mixing bowl. Break the ramen noodles into small pieces, and mix them with the beef.

Step 2 Add the cooked and cooled edamame and next 4 ingredients (through vinegar) to the bowl, and toss the ingredients well to coat them with the dressing. Cover and chill 20 minutes.