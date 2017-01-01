- Calories per serving 281
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrate per serving 38g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 40mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 847mg
- Calcium per serving 147mg
Asian Beef Salad
What you get: cancer-fighting phytochemicals, fiber, protein, vitamins, calcium.
Prep: 18 minutes; Chill: 20 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Slice the beef into thin 1-inch-wide strips. Place the beef in a large mixing bowl. Break the ramen noodles into small pieces, and mix them with the beef.
Step 2
Add the cooked and cooled edamame and next 4 ingredients (through vinegar) to the bowl, and toss the ingredients well to coat them with the dressing. Cover and chill 20 minutes.
Step 3
To serve, divide the salad evenly among 4 shallow bowls, and sprinkle each with scallions.