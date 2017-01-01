Asian Beef Salad

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 3 1/2 cups)
Health.com
March 2016

What you get: cancer-fighting phytochemicals, fiber, protein, vitamins, calcium.

Prep: 18 minutes; Chill: 20 minutes.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound thickly sliced reduced-fat, reduced-sodium deli roast beef
  • 1 (3-ounce) package ramen noodle soup mix (remove flavor packet and reserve for another use)
  • 1 cup frozen shelled edamame, cooked according to package directions and cooled
  • 1 (16-ounce) package shredded coleslaw mix
  • 1 1/4 cups chopped red bell pepper
  • 2/3 cup light sesame ginger vinaigrette (such as Newman's Own)
  • 1 tablespoon seasoned rice wine vinegar
  • 2 scallions, green parts only, thinly sliced (1/3 cup)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 281
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 38g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 40mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 847mg
  • Calcium per serving 147mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Slice the beef into thin 1-inch-wide strips. Place the beef in a large mixing bowl. Break the ramen noodles into small pieces, and mix them with the beef.

Step 2

Add the cooked and cooled edamame and next 4 ingredients (through vinegar) to the bowl, and toss the ingredients well to coat them with the dressing. Cover and chill 20 minutes.

Step 3

To serve, divide the salad evenly among 4 shallow bowls, and sprinkle each with scallions.

