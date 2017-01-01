- Calories per serving 256
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 1277mg
- Calcium per serving 297mg
Italian Antipasto Salad
Photo: Anna Williams
You can lower the sodium in this salad by cutting down on the dressing and olives. Prep: 15 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Divide the fresh baby spinach evenly among 4 dinner plates.
Step 2
Divide bocconcini and next 3 ingredients (through the artichoke hearts) among the plates.
Step 3
To serve, drizzle 2 tablespoons vinaigrette over each salad, and garnish with a baguette slice. Sprinkle salads with pepper, if desired.