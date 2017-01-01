Italian Antipasto Salad

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 salad and 1 bread slice)
Kitty Broiher, MS, RD, and Kimberly Mayone
March 2016

You can lower the sodium in this salad by cutting down on the dressing and olives. Prep: 15 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 (6-ounce) package fresh baby spinach
  • 12 fresh bocconcini, about 4 ounces
  • 1 (7-ounce) bottle roasted red bell peppers, drained, patted dry, and cut into strips
  • 1/3 cup kalamata olives, pitted
  • 1 (12-ounce) jar marinated artichoke hearts, drained
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat balsamic vinaigrette
  • 4 (1/2-inch-thick) slices French bread baguette
  • Freshly ground black pepper (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 256
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 1277mg
  • Calcium per serving 297mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Divide the fresh baby spinach evenly among 4 dinner plates.

Step 2

Divide bocconcini and next 3 ingredients (through the artichoke hearts) among the plates.

Step 3

To serve, drizzle 2 tablespoons vinaigrette over each salad, and garnish with a baguette slice. Sprinkle salads with pepper, if desired.

