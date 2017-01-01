- Calories per serving 271
- Fat per serving 18g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 103mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 646mg
- Calcium per serving 109mg
Layered Cobb Salad
Photo: Anna Williams
Cut prep time for this favorite with precooked chicken from your supermarket's meat department or salad bar. Prep: 20 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Remove shells from eggs and dice 2 of the eggs. Discard yolks from remaining 2 eggs and chop the whites; set aside.
Step 2
In a large glass bowl, layer ingredients, beginning with lettuce, then chicken and next 5 ingredients (through bacon).
Step 3
Drizzle dressing over salad, and sprinkle with freshly ground pepper, if desired.