Herbed-Grilled Tomatoes

Prep Time
12 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 2 tomato halves)
Monica Bhide
March 2016

When tomatoes get a solid dose of blistering heat, they weep sweet juices that are oh-so flavorful. Pair this side dish recipe with your favorite grilled chicken recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon minced fresh basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 4 medium tomatoes, halved
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh Parmesan cheese (optional)
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 60
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 79mg
  • Calcium per serving 18mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a wide, shallow bowl, combine the olive oil and next 5 ingredients (through pepper).

Step 2

Add tomatoes, and turn to coat them on all sides.

Step 3

Prepare grill.

Step 4

Place tomatoes, cut sides down, on the grill rack. Brush once with remaining marinade, and then discard marinade. Grill about 5-7 minutes on each side over medium-high heat or until tomatoes begin to blister, soften, and brown. (They can burn easily, so keep an eye on them.)

Step 5

Remove the tomatoes from grill, and top with Parmesan cheese, if desired, and parsley. Serve immediately.

