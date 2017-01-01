- Calories per serving 60
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 79mg
- Calcium per serving 18mg
Herbed-Grilled Tomatoes
Photo: Ray Kachatorian; Styling: Jennifer Flanagan
When tomatoes get a solid dose of blistering heat, they weep sweet juices that are oh-so flavorful. Pair this side dish recipe with your favorite grilled chicken recipe.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a wide, shallow bowl, combine the olive oil and next 5 ingredients (through pepper).
Step 2
Add tomatoes, and turn to coat them on all sides.
Step 3
Prepare grill.
Step 4
Place tomatoes, cut sides down, on the grill rack. Brush once with remaining marinade, and then discard marinade. Grill about 5-7 minutes on each side over medium-high heat or until tomatoes begin to blister, soften, and brown. (They can burn easily, so keep an eye on them.)
Step 5
Remove the tomatoes from grill, and top with Parmesan cheese, if desired, and parsley. Serve immediately.