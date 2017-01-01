Tequila-Lime Shrimp With Cilantro Rice

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare rice according to package directions.

Step 2 Prepare grill.

Step 3 Combine tequila and next 4 ingredients (through garlic) in a medium bowl. Add shrimp; toss well to coat, and let stand 10 minutes. Thread 3 shrimp onto each skewer, reserving remaining marinade.

Step 4 Coat grill with vegetable oil; place skewers on grill. Cover and cook on medium-high heat 4 minutes. Brush with remaining marinade. Turn skewers; brush again. Cover and grill 3-4 more minutes or till shrimp are opaque.