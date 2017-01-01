- Calories per serving 286
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 26g
- Carbohydrate per serving 30g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 210mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 399mg
- Calcium per serving 59mg
Tequila-Lime Shrimp With Cilantro Rice
Photo: Ray Kachatorian; Styling: Jennifer Flanagan
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 17 minutes.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Prepare rice according to package directions.
Step 2
Prepare grill.
Step 3
Combine tequila and next 4 ingredients (through garlic) in a medium bowl. Add shrimp; toss well to coat, and let stand 10 minutes. Thread 3 shrimp onto each skewer, reserving remaining marinade.
Step 4
Coat grill with vegetable oil; place skewers on grill. Cover and cook on medium-high heat 4 minutes. Brush with remaining marinade. Turn skewers; brush again. Cover and grill 3-4 more minutes or till shrimp are opaque.
Step 5
Meanwhile, transfer the rice to a medium bowl; stir in salt and 4 tablespoons cilantro. Spoon 3/4 cup rice onto each of 4 serving plates; top each with 2 skewers and remaining cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.