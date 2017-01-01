Grilled Salmon With Greens

How to Make It

Step 1 Coat the grill with cooking spray, and heat to medium-high. Sprinkle salmon fillets with salt and pepper, and grill 4 minutes on each side (skin side up first) or just until done. Remove skin; transfer fillets to a plate.

Step 2 Grill pitas for about 45 seconds per side, or until lightly browned. Cut each into 4 wedges.

Step 3 Divide salad among 4 plates, and top with goat cheese and salmon. Whisk vinaigrette ingredients in a small bowl, and drizzle over greens. Top each salad with 2 pita crisps.