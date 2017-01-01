- Calories per serving 123
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 220mg
- Calcium per serving 9mg
Rosemary-Roasted New Potatoes
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Anna Beckman
Give roasted new potatoes a whole new flavor by adding fresh rosemary to the mix.
Serve these piping hot seasoned potatoes as a side dish to any kind of chicken, beef or fish meal. They're hearty and seasoned to perfection.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 500°.
Step 2
In a large bowl, combine potatoes and remaining ingredients.
Step 3
Toss thoroughly to coat each potato wedge with oil and seasonings.
Step 4
Place the potato wedges on a baking sheet that's lined with foil.
Step 5
Bake 22 minutes or until tender and golden. Serve hot.