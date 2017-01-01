- Calories per serving 369
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 38g
- Carbohydrate per serving 21g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 94mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 663mg
- Calcium per serving 68mg
Thai Chicken Wraps
Peanuts are high in monounsaturated fat and protein. Use this Thai sauce in moderation so you get the peanut flavor and nutrients but not all the calories.
How to Make It
Heat a grill pan over high heat. Rub chicken breasts with oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Add chicken to the pan, and reduce heat to medium. Cook 6 minutes on each side (depending on thickness of meat) or until cooked through. Remove from pan, let sit for 5 minutes, and slice diagonally into pieces.
Combine the cucumber slices and chopped cilantro in a bowl.
Assemble the wraps just before you are ready to serve. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat, and heat tortillas 15-20 seconds on each side.
Spread 1 tablespoon satay sauce on each tortilla. Top each with chicken slices and 1/4 of the cucumber mixture.
Fold in sides of tortillas, and serve immediately.