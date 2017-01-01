- Calories per serving 293
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 86mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 367mg
- Calcium per serving 40mg
Honey-Glazed Pork Tenderloin and Carrots
Serve this sweet and tangy pork tenderloin for an easy weeknight dinner. The pork is brushed with a glaze of honey, apple cider and mustard and served with tender baby carrots.
This honey glaze is the perfect way to moisten and sweeten up any kind of dish. Pork is a good source of protein and vitamin B12, important for brain and nerve health.
How to Make It
Place the carrots and 1/4 cup water in a medium saucepan and bring them to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to simmer. Stir, cover, and let carrots simmer another 10-12 minutes or until they are tender.
Meanwhile, prepare glaze by mixing all glaze ingredients together in a small bowl; set aside. When carrots are done, remove from heat, drain, and set aside.
Cut tenderloin crosswise into 12 equal slices, and season with salt and pepper. Melt butter in an extra-large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook 2-3 minutes or until nicely browned on the bottom side. Using tongs, flip the pork and cook another 3-4 minutes or until almost cooked through.
Add carrots to pan with pork. Stir glaze again, and add it to the pan. Bring mixture to a simmer, and cook until pork is done, about 1-2 minutes. Stir to coat pork and carrots with glaze. Divide pork and carrots among 4 plates. Pour any remaining glaze over pork, and garnish with chives, if desired.