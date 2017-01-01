Lemon-Olive Grilled Chicken

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Denise Canter
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast half, 2/3 cup couscous)
Karen Levin; wine picks by Andrea Robinson
March 2016

Grill this chicken then give it an appetizing upgrade by pairing it with a perfectly flavored lemon and olive mixture. It's the perfect dish for summer!

Not all grilled chicken has to have limited flavor. This lemon-olive flavoring gives the chicken a burst of flavor. For a low-sodium alternative, boil the couscous in water instead of chicken broth.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons grated lemon rind, divided
  • 2 tablespoons honey mustard
  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup whole-wheat couscous
  • 1/4 cup sliced pimiento-stuffed olives
  • 1/4 cup sliced pitted kalamata olives
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 318
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 29g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 476mg
  • Calcium per serving 41mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill.

Step 2

Coat grill with cooking spray. Place chicken on grill. Cook 5 minutes per side or until chicken is cooked through. Combine 1 teaspoon lemon rind with mustard; brush over chicken.

Step 3

Bring the chicken broth to a boil in a saucepan. Stir in the couscous. Remove from heat; cover, let stand 5 minutes.

Step 4

In a bowl, combine remaining lemon rind, olives, and remaining ingredients. Stir couscous into olive mixture. Spoon onto 4 plates; top with chicken.

Step 5

Wine note: With its rustic spiciness and zingy acidity, no other grape goes better with olives than sangiovese, the grape in Italian Chianti. So look for a good Chianti such as Da Vinci (around $16).

