- Calories per serving 115
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 330mg
- Calcium per serving 43mg
Chopped BLT Salad
Turn a BLT sandwich into a healthy salad by combining lettuce, tomato, and crumbled bacon and topping with whole-grain bread croutons and a tangy dressing.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375º. Place bread cubes on a baking sheet; coat bread with cooking spray. Bake 10 minutes or until crisp. Let cool 5 minutes. Set croutons aside (they can be made up to 1 day ahead and stored in an airtight container).
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, vinegar, garlic, honey, salt, and pepper; mix well with a small whisk or fork. In a large bowl, combine the lettuce, tomatoes, and bacon. Add the dressing; toss well. Add croutons; toss again, and transfer to 4 serving plates.
Wine note: Hill of Content Benjamin's Blend ($13), a refreshing Aussie white wine mix of chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, and sémillon, will set off the tangy tomatoes and crisp lettuce, and cut through the salty smokiness of the bacon.