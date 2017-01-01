Chopped BLT Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375º. Place bread cubes on a baking sheet; coat bread with cooking spray. Bake 10 minutes or until crisp. Let cool 5 minutes. Set croutons aside (they can be made up to 1 day ahead and stored in an airtight container).

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, vinegar, garlic, honey, salt, and pepper; mix well with a small whisk or fork. In a large bowl, combine the lettuce, tomatoes, and bacon. Add the dressing; toss well. Add croutons; toss again, and transfer to 4 serving plates.