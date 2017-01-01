- Calories per serving 152
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 27mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 178mg
- Calcium per serving 85mg
Quick and Easy Banana-Oat Muffins
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Anna Beckman
Leftover muffins can be frozen for up to two weeks.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375º.
Step 2
Combine bananas and next 4 ingredients (through vanilla) in a medium bowl; mix well, and set aside.
Step 3
Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup and level with a knife. Whisk together flour and next 5 ingredients (through salt) in a small bowl.
Step 4
Stir the flour mixture into the banana mixture until they are just combined.
Step 5
Spray 9 muffin cups with cooking spray (or use paper liners), and spoon 1/3 cup batter into each cup (cups will be full).
Step 6
Bake 16 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.