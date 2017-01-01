Quick and Easy Banana-Oat Muffins

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Anna Beckman
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
16 Mins
Yield
Makes 9 muffins (serving size: 1 muffin)
Kitty Broiher and Kimberly Mayone
March 2016

Leftover muffins can be frozen for up to two weeks.

Ingredients

  • 2 mashed ripe bananas (about 3/4 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup fat-free milk
  • 3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2/3 cup white whole-wheat flour (such as King Arthur) or whole-wheat flour
  • 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 3/4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 152
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 27mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 178mg
  • Calcium per serving 85mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375º.

Step 2

Combine bananas and next 4 ingredients (through vanilla) in a medium bowl; mix well, and set aside.

Step 3

Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup and level with a knife. Whisk together flour and next 5 ingredients (through salt) in a small bowl.

Step 4

Stir the flour mixture into the banana mixture until they are just combined.

Step 5

Spray 9 muffin cups with cooking spray (or use paper liners), and spoon 1/3 cup batter into each cup (cups will be full).

Step 6

Bake 16 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.

