- Calories per serving 239
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 21g
- Carbohydrate per serving 10g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 168mg
- Iron per serving 5mg
- Sodium per serving 291mg
- Calcium per serving 95mg
Shrimp and Asparagus Salad
10000001615469
This Shrimp and Asparagus salad and homemade dressing are ready in 20 minutes and is great for week night meals.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Fill a large pot half-full with water, and bring to a boil.
Step 2
Meanwhile, combine the dressing ingredients in a blender and process until smooth, about 20-30 seconds. Set aside.
Step 3
When water is boiling, add shrimp and asparagus pieces; cook 3-4 minutes or until shrimp is cooked through and asparagus is bright green. Drain in a colander, and run cold water over the shrimp and asparagus. When cool, toss the shrimp and asparagus with bell pepper, cucumber, and avocado in mixing bowl. Pour dressing over shrimp-and-vegetable mixture, and toss to coat.
Step 4
Divide greens among 4 plates, and top each with 1/4 of the shrimp-and-vegetable mixture.