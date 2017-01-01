Shrimp and Asparagus Salad

Meanwhile, combine the dressing ingredients in a blender and process until smooth, about 20-30 seconds. Set aside.

Step 3

When water is boiling, add shrimp and asparagus pieces; cook 3-4 minutes or until shrimp is cooked through and asparagus is bright green. Drain in a colander, and run cold water over the shrimp and asparagus. When cool, toss the shrimp and asparagus with bell pepper, cucumber, and avocado in mixing bowl. Pour dressing over shrimp-and-vegetable mixture, and toss to coat.