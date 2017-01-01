Shrimp and Asparagus Salad

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups salad and 2 tablespoons dressing)
Kitty Broiher and Kimberly Mayone
March 2016

This Shrimp and Asparagus salad and homemade dressing are ready in 20 minutes and is great for week night meals.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • Dressing:
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/3 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1 tablespoon chopped shallot
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher or regular salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • Salad:
  • 20 medium shrimp, peeled and deveined (about 1 pound)
  • 2 cups (1-inch) sliced asparagus (about 1 pound)
  • 1 coarsely chopped yellow bell pepper
  • 1/2 chopped seeded peeled cucumber
  • 1/2 diced peeled avocado
  • 4 cups mixed salad greens

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 239
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 168mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 291mg
  • Calcium per serving 95mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Fill a large pot half-full with water, and bring to a boil.

Step 2

Meanwhile, combine the dressing ingredients in a blender and process until smooth, about 20-30 seconds. Set aside.

Step 3

When water is boiling, add shrimp and asparagus pieces; cook 3-4 minutes or until shrimp is cooked through and asparagus is bright green. Drain in a colander, and run cold water over the shrimp and asparagus. When cool, toss the shrimp and asparagus with bell pepper, cucumber, and avocado in mixing bowl. Pour dressing over shrimp-and-vegetable mixture, and toss to coat.

Step 4

Divide greens among 4 plates, and top each with 1/4 of the shrimp-and-vegetable mixture.

