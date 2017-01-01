Ricotta and Lemon-Basil Pasta

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Anna Beckman
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
12 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Gretchen Roberts
March 2016

Make sure to reserve some of the cooking water before you drain the pasta. It'll add flavor and help thicken the sauce.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces uncooked pasta, such as seashell or campanelle
  • 1 cup (8 ounces) part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • Lemon wedges (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 273
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 15g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 363mg
  • Calcium per serving 116mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup cooking liquid.

Step 2

Combine ricotta, next 5 ingredients (through pepper), and reserved cooking liquid in a large bowl. Add the pasta, and toss to combine. Garnish with lemon wedges, if desired. Serve immediately.

Step 3

Wine note: Wolf Blass South Australian Chardonnay, around $12, is a classy number that tastes like twice the price. It combines lemony fruit and a soft kiss of toasty oak to complement the zestiness of the pasta and nuttiness from the green beans.

