Blueberry-Lemon Sorbet

Photo: Antonis Achilleos
Yield
Makes 5 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Martha Condra
March 2016

Hard to believe that our sorbet helps prevent age-related memory loss and cell damage. That''s thanks to the antioxidant-rich blueberries. And with about 4 grams of fiber per cup (and jsut 83 calories), they help you reach your goal of 25 grams per day.

Prep: 7 minutes; Freeze: 1 hour

Ingredients

  • 3 cups fresh or frozen blueberries, thawed
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 77
  • Protein per serving 1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 20g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Sodium per serving 60mg
  • Calcium per serving 7mg

How to Make It

Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor; process until smooth. Place berry mixture in a freezer-safe container and freeze until hard, about 1 hour. Let stand about 10 minutes before serving.

