- Calories per serving 131
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 7%
- Fat per serving 1g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 4.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25.9g
- Fiber per serving 1.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2.2mg
- Sodium per serving 147mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Tomato Chutney with Baked Pita Chips
The versatile chutney also makes a zingy spread on turkey sandwiches, or serve it with grilled chicken.
Serve this low-fat, antioxidant-rich chutney with chips, as a sauce for chicken or on sandwich bread.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°.
Split pitas, and cut each half into 8 wedges. Arrange the wedges on a large baking sheet. Lightly coat the wedges with cooking spray, and sprinkle with salt. Bake at 400° for 7 minutes or until crisp.
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add cumin seeds and mustard seeds to pan; sauté 1 minute or until mustard seeds begin to pop. Add onion, ginger, garlic, and jalapeño to pan; sauté 3 minutes or until onion is tender. Stir in curry and turmeric; cook 30 seconds. Stir in tomatoes. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes. Uncover and cook 5 minutes or until slightly thickened. Stir in cilantro, raisins, and sugar. Cool to room temperature. Serve with chips.