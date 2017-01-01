- Calories per serving 322
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 10.4g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Protein per serving 4.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54.4g
- Fiber per serving 1.4g
- Cholesterol per serving 40mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 403mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Carrot Cake
This lightened carrot cake recipe features a tender cake packed with grated carrot, flaked coconut, and chopped pecans. Just like a traditional carrot cake, this cake is topped with a thick cream cheese frosting.
While you may get some veggies in your piece of cake, it's not enough to warrant eating the entire thing. Carrots are a good source of vitamin A, which keeps your eyes healthy. Use fat-free cream cheese for the frosting for a heathier alternative.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
To prepare cake, lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, sugar, coconut, pecans, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon in a large bowl; stir well with a whisk. Combine oil and eggs; stir well. Stir egg mixture, grated carrot, and pineapple into flour mixture. Spoon batter into a 13 x 9-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 35 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire rack.
To prepare frosting, combine butter and cream cheese in a large bowl. Beat with a mixer at medium speed until smooth. Beat in powdered sugar and vanilla just until smooth. Spread frosting over top of cake. Garnish each serving with grated carrot, if desired.