This lightened carrot cake recipe features a tender cake packed with grated carrot, flaked coconut, and chopped pecans. Just like a traditional carrot cake, this cake is topped with a thick cream cheese frosting.

While you may get some veggies in your piece of cake, it's not enough to warrant eating the entire thing. Carrots are a good source of vitamin A, which keeps your eyes healthy. Use fat-free cream cheese for the frosting for a heathier alternative.