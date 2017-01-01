Carrot Cake

16 servings (serving size: 1 piece)
March 2016

This lightened carrot cake recipe features a tender cake packed with grated carrot, flaked coconut, and chopped pecans. Just like a traditional carrot cake, this cake is topped with a thick cream cheese frosting.

While you may get some veggies in your piece of cake, it's not enough to warrant eating the entire thing. Carrots are a good source of vitamin A, which keeps your eyes healthy. Use fat-free cream cheese for the frosting for a heathier alternative.

Ingredients

  • Cake:
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (about 6 3/4 ounces)
  • 1 1/3 cups granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup sweetened flaked coconut
  • 1/3 cup chopped pecans
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 cups grated carrot
  • 1 1/2 cups canned crushed pineapple, drained
  • Cooking spray
  • Frosting:
  • 2 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 1 (8-ounce) block 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened
  • 3 cups powdered sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • Additional grated carrot (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 322
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
  • Fat per serving 10.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Protein per serving 4.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 54.4g
  • Fiber per serving 1.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 40mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 403mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

To prepare cake, lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, sugar, coconut, pecans, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon in a large bowl; stir well with a whisk. Combine oil and eggs; stir well. Stir egg mixture, grated carrot, and pineapple into flour mixture. Spoon batter into a 13 x 9-inch baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 35 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire rack.

Step 3

To prepare frosting, combine butter and cream cheese in a large bowl. Beat with a mixer at medium speed until smooth. Beat in powdered sugar and vanilla just until smooth. Spread frosting over top of cake. Garnish each serving with grated carrot, if desired.

