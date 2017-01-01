- Calories per serving 388
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 11.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 41.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28.9g
- Fiber per serving 2.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 101mg
- Iron per serving 2.7mg
- Sodium per serving 858mg
- Calcium per serving 58mg
Sweet and Sour Chicken
This Sweet and Sour Chicken recipe is faster and healthier than take-out. To speed preparation time, cut the chicken into pieces while you wait for the pan to heat. Serve over long-grain white rice.
With this quick and easy recipe, you can enjoy your favorite Chinese food dish without the deep frying. Frying chicken in olive oil is fattening, but it's healthy monounsaturated fat, good for your heart. Serve over whole grain rice, which is rich in fiber to keep you feeling satisfied.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic, ginger, red pepper, and chicken to pan; sauté 5 minutes or until chicken is done. Remove chicken mixture from pan; set aside.
Add onion, celery, and bell pepper to pan, and sauté 4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain pineapple, reserving 1/2 cup juice. Add 1 cup pineapple chunks to pan; cook 30 seconds. Reserve remaining pineapple for another use. Combine the reserved 1/2 cup juice, soy sauce, sherry, cornstarch, and sugar in a bowl, stirring with a whisk until smooth.
Return chicken mixture to pan. Stir in juice mixture; bring to boil. Cook 1 minute. Sprinkle with cashews.