- Calories per serving 349
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
- Fat per serving 8.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
- Protein per serving 33.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32.7g
- Fiber per serving 2.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 94mg
- Iron per serving 1.3mg
- Sodium per serving 842mg
- Calcium per serving 220mg
Scallop Chowder
We liked the flavor of the clam juice in this soup, but you could substitute fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth. If you don't have Pernod on hand, or prefer to omit the alcohol, substitute one teaspoon anise extract or finely ground aniseed. Serve with crackers.
Use fat-free milk to cut out excess fat and choose sweet potatoes instead of white potatoes. Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene and vitamin A, great for keeping your eyes healthy.
How to Make It
Melt 2 teaspoons butter in a Dutch oven coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add chopped onion and celery; sauté for 5 minutes or until tender. Add 1 teaspoon garlic, and sauté for 1 minute. Add potato, 1 teaspoon salt, and 3/4 teaspoon pepper; cook for 2 minutes. Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Sprinkle flour over potato mixture, and cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently. Add clam juice and milk; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until potato is tender. Partially mash potato using a potato masher. Stir in remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper, Pernod, and thyme; simmer 10 minutes. Add scallops and half-and-half; cook 5 minutes or until scallops are done. Sprinkle with chives.
Wine note: With its splash of licorice-laced Pernod, this chowder is reminiscent of bouillabaisse. And that makes the classic Provençal pairing, rosé wine, ideal; the 2006 vintage is arriving now. These fruity, affordable pink wines boast bright acidity and little tannin, which allows the subtle, sweet scallops to shine. Domaine de Fonsainte Gris de Gris ($13) from Corbières is vibrant, fresh, floral, and bone dry. --Jeffery Lindenmuth