Mushroom and Spinach Frittata With Smoked Gouda

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
37 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 wedge)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Don't stop with just mushrooms and spinach. Frittatas go great with any vegetable. Serve this veggie-packed dish for brunch and get your fill of calcium, protein and antioxidants.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1/3 cup chopped Vidalia onion
  • 2 cups sliced mushrooms
  • 4 cups packed baby spinach leaves or torn Swiss chard
  • 2 large eggs
  • 4 large egg whites
  • 1/2 cup shredded smoked Gouda cheese, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 158
  • Fat per serving 10g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 13g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 6g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 125mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 339mg
  • Calcium per serving 155mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook 2 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring frequently, 4 minutes or until the mushrooms are tender. Add spinach; cover and cook 1 minute or just until spinach is wilted.

Step 3

In a medium bowl, combine eggs, egg whites, 1/4 cup cheese, salt, and pepper; mix well. Add spinach mixture; mix well. Pour mixture into an 8-inch round cake pan coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup cheese over frittata. Bake 30 minutes or until eggs are set in center and cheese has melted. Cut into 4 wedges.

Step 4

Wine note: A velvety, berry-rich California red from the Petite Sirah grape will match the earthiness of the frittata's mushrooms and cut through the rich Gouda flavor. Look for Bogle, a big wine at a relatively small price, about $

