- Calories per serving 432
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 193mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Sodium per serving 863mg
- Calcium per serving 197mg
Greek-Style Shrimp Linguine
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Molly Fitzsimons/Big Leo Productions
Skip your standard pasta recipe and serve a Greek-style pasta dish for dinner tonight.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook linguine according to package directions.
Step 2
Meanwhile, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp, minced garlic, dried oregano, and red pepper; stir-fry 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes; reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, until shrimp is opaque, about 3 minutes.
Step 3
Drain linguine; return to the same pot. Add shrimp mixture and cheese to the linguine; toss well, and transfer to 4 serving plates. Top with parsley or basil.
Step 4
Wine note: The zesty shrimp linguine will match beautifully with the herbal notes and lively acidity of an Italian red from the Barbera grape. Look for Pio Cesare Barbera d'Alba, about $