Greek-Style Shrimp Linguine

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook linguine according to package directions.

Step 2 Meanwhile, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp, minced garlic, dried oregano, and red pepper; stir-fry 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes; reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, until shrimp is opaque, about 3 minutes.

Step 3 Drain linguine; return to the same pot. Add shrimp mixture and cheese to the linguine; toss well, and transfer to 4 serving plates. Top with parsley or basil.