- Calories per serving 485
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 38g
- Carbohydrate per serving 55g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 66mg
- Iron per serving 16mg
- Sodium per serving 942mg
- Calcium per serving 227mg
Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches
These chicken parmesan sandwiches are inspired by the classic Italian dish of the same name and make a hearty lunch or dinner.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler. Place egg whites in a shallow dish. Mix breadcrumbs and 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese in a separate shallow dish. Dip chicken tenders in egg whites, then dredge in breadcrumbs.
Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, and cook about 3 minutes on each side or until no longer pink in center. Set aside.
Slice the rolls in half horizontally. Place rolls on a baking sheet, crust side down, and broil 8 inches from heat until lightly toasted, about 1 minute.
Spread some pasta sauce over bottom halves of rolls; top with chicken tenders, cutting to fit, if necessary. Top with more sauce; then sprinkle each with shredded provolone and remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan. Place bottom halves under broiler to melt the cheese, about 3 minutes. Top with the remaining roll halves, and serve immediately.
Quick tip: This'll give you 20 percent of your daily calcium.