Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Molly Fitzsimons/Big Leo Productions
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Kathy Kingsley
March 2016

These chicken parmesan sandwiches are inspired by the classic Italian dish of the same name and make a hearty lunch or dinner. 

Ingredients

  • 2 large egg whites, lightly beaten
  • 1/3 cup Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs
  • 4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 8 chicken breast tenders (about 12 ounces)
  • 2 teaspoons unsalted butter
  • 4 (2-ounce) sandwich rolls
  • 1 cup bottled tomato-and-basil pasta sauce, warmed
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded provolone or part-skim mozzarella cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 485
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 38g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 55g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 66mg
  • Iron per serving 16mg
  • Sodium per serving 942mg
  • Calcium per serving 227mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler. Place egg whites in a shallow dish. Mix breadcrumbs and 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese in a separate shallow dish. Dip chicken tenders in egg whites, then dredge in breadcrumbs.

Step 2

Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, and cook about 3 minutes on each side or until no longer pink in center. Set aside.

Step 3

Slice the rolls in half horizontally. Place rolls on a baking sheet, crust side down, and broil 8 inches from heat until lightly toasted, about 1 minute.

Step 4

Spread some pasta sauce over bottom halves of rolls; top with chicken tenders, cutting to fit, if necessary. Top with more sauce; then sprinkle each with shredded provolone and remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan. Place bottom halves under broiler to melt the cheese, about 3 minutes. Top with the remaining roll halves, and serve immediately.

Step 5

Quick tip: This'll give you 20 percent of your daily calcium.

