Gooey Angel Food Cake

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Molly Fitzsimons/Big Leo Productions
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 10 servings (serving size: 1/10 of cake, about 3 tablespoons fruit, and 1 tablespoon sauce)
Kathy Kingsley
March 2016

Rich caramel sauce drizzled over angel food cake gets a fresh fruit topping before being served to waiting guests. This dessert recipe is a don't miss!

Ingredients

  • Caramel sauce:
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/4 cup evaporated low-fat milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • Cake:
  • 1 (10-ounce) round angel food cake, cut into 10 slices
  • 2 cups chopped fresh fruit (such as berries, mango, and kiwi)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 241
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.2g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 55g
  • Fiber per serving 1.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 312mg
  • Calcium per serving 76mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To make the caramel sauce: Combine sugar and 1/4 cup water in a medium-size, heavy saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the lemon juice, and bring to a boil. Cook, without stirring, about 5 minutes, until syrup turns golden. (Be careful not to let it burn.)

Step 2

Remove syrup from heat. Using a wooden spoon, stir in the butter until melted. Pour milk into a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH 30 seconds. Gradually stir milk into caramel until blended. (Caramel will begin to harden.)

Step 3

Return caramel to mediumhigh heat, and cook, stirring often, 1 minute, until hardened caramel has dissolved. Remove from heat, and stir in vanilla and salt (makes about 3/4 cup sauce).

Step 4

Top cake slices with fruit, and drizzle with warm sauce.

Step 5

Quick tip: Make the caramel sauce ahead of time and store in the fridge for up to 5 days. Serve warm.

