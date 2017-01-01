Creamy Tortellini With Peas

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Spinach-filled tortellini is a sneaky way to get your serving of vegetables. Use fat-free milk for the cream sauce and save 5 grams of fat per serving.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1 (9-ounce) package fresh spinach tortellini
  • 2 teaspoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 teaspoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 1 cup frozen green peas, thawed
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh or 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 225
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 25g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 93mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 322mg
  • Calcium per serving 12mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook fresh spinach tortellini according to the package directions. Drain well.

Step 2

While the pasta cooks, melt unsalted butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Add the flour and stir constantly, 30 seconds. Gradually stir in milk, then add the peas and basil. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture simmers and thickens slightly, 3 minutes. Remove the pan from heat, and stir in Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper.

Step 3

In a large shallow bowl, toss the cooked spinach tortellini and the sauce. Serve warm.

Step 4

Quick tip: For an easy, earthy spin on this recipe, substitute 1 cup sliced mushrooms for the onion.

