- Calories per serving 225
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 25g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 93mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 322mg
- Calcium per serving 12mg
Creamy Tortellini With Peas
Spinach-filled tortellini is a sneaky way to get your serving of vegetables. Use fat-free milk for the cream sauce and save 5 grams of fat per serving.
How to Make It
Cook fresh spinach tortellini according to the package directions. Drain well.
While the pasta cooks, melt unsalted butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic. Cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Add the flour and stir constantly, 30 seconds. Gradually stir in milk, then add the peas and basil. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture simmers and thickens slightly, 3 minutes. Remove the pan from heat, and stir in Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper.
In a large shallow bowl, toss the cooked spinach tortellini and the sauce. Serve warm.
Quick tip: For an easy, earthy spin on this recipe, substitute 1 cup sliced mushrooms for the onion.