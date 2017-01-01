Angelic Berry Trifle

Photo: Evan Sklar; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Refrigerate: 1 hour or more. Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries all rank in the top 20 of the government's list of antioxidant-rich foods. Great for your heart and full of fiber, almonds can help keep you at a healthy weight.

Ingredients

  • 1 (3.4-ounce) package vanilla instant pudding mix
  • 2 cups plus 2 tablespoons 1% low-fat milk, divided
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) 1/3-less-fat cream cheese
  • 2 (16-ounce) packages frozen mixed berries, thawed
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/3 cup whipping cream
  • 8 ounces angel food cake, cut in 1/3-inch-thick slices
  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds, divided

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 202
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 14mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 256mg
  • Calcium per serving 99mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Make the pudding according to package directions, using 2 cups low-fat milk. Refrigerate until ready to assemble trifle.

Step 2

Place remaining 2 tablespoons milk and cream cheese in a bowl, and beat with a mixer at high speed until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to assemble trifle.

Step 3

Toss berries with sugar; set aside.

Step 4

Place cream in a bowl, and beat with cold beaters on high speed until stiff peaks form; refrigerate.

Step 5

Place half the berries on the bottom of a straight-sided 2- or 3-quart clear dish. Top the berries with half the angel food cake slices, overlapping slightly.

Step 6

Stir the pudding and cream cheese mixtures together, and gently fold in whipped cream. Pour 2 cups pudding mixture over cake, and top with 1/4 cup almonds. Use the remaining cake to form another layer, and top it with the remaining berries. Pour the remaining pudding mixture over the berries, and sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup almonds. Refrigerate at least 1 hour, or up to 8 hours.

