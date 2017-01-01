Angelic Berry Trifle

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the pudding according to package directions, using 2 cups low-fat milk. Refrigerate until ready to assemble trifle.

Step 2 Place remaining 2 tablespoons milk and cream cheese in a bowl, and beat with a mixer at high speed until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to assemble trifle.

Step 3 Toss berries with sugar; set aside.

Step 4 Place cream in a bowl, and beat with cold beaters on high speed until stiff peaks form; refrigerate.

Step 5 Place half the berries on the bottom of a straight-sided 2- or 3-quart clear dish. Top the berries with half the angel food cake slices, overlapping slightly.