Roast Garlic and Edamame Dip

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 50 minutes. Planning for a party? Make this flavorful dip a day or two in advance, and store it covered tightly in the fridge.

Protect yourself from a pesky spring cold with garlic's disease-fighting compounds. And here's a bonus: Isoflavone-rich soybeans may help reduce the frequency and intensity of hot flashes and cut the risk of heart disease. Serve with toasted pita wedges, flatbread, or raw vegetables.