- Calories per serving 54
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 50mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Roast Garlic and Edamame Dip
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 50 minutes. Planning for a party? Make this flavorful dip a day or two in advance, and store it covered tightly in the fridge.
Protect yourself from a pesky spring cold with garlic's disease-fighting compounds. And here's a bonus: Isoflavone-rich soybeans may help reduce the frequency and intensity of hot flashes and cut the risk of heart disease. Serve with toasted pita wedges, flatbread, or raw vegetables.
How to Make It
Cut about 1/4 inch off the top of the garlic head, so the cloves are slightly exposed, but don't peel the garlic. Wrap the head loosely in foil, and place in a preheated 400° oven for 45 minutes or until garlic is very soft and golden. Let cool; then squeeze the garlic cloves out of the paperlike peel.
Meanwhile, bring 2 cups water to a boil; add edamame, and boil 5 minutes. Drain.
Combine edamame, garlic, cumin, and next 5 ingredients (through 3 tablespoons water) in a food processor, and pulse until smooth. Garnish mixture with the chopped cilantro and serve.