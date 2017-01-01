Roast Garlic and Edamame Dip

Yield
Makes 16 servings (serving size: 2 tablespoons)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 50 minutes. Planning for a party? Make this flavorful dip a day or two in advance, and store it covered tightly in the fridge.

Protect yourself from a pesky spring cold with garlic's disease-fighting compounds. And here's a bonus: Isoflavone-rich soybeans may help reduce the frequency and intensity of hot flashes and cut the risk of heart disease. Serve with toasted pita wedges, flatbread, or raw vegetables.

Ingredients

  • 1 small whole garlic head
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 (16-ounce) package frozen shelled edamame (about 2 1/2 cups)
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 5 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 54
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 5g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 50mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut about 1/4 inch off the top of the garlic head, so the cloves are slightly exposed, but don't peel the garlic. Wrap the head loosely in foil, and place in a preheated 400° oven for 45 minutes or until garlic is very soft and golden. Let cool; then squeeze the garlic cloves out of the paperlike peel.

Step 2

Meanwhile, bring 2 cups water to a boil; add edamame, and boil 5 minutes. Drain.

Step 3

Combine edamame, garlic, cumin, and next 5 ingredients (through 3 tablespoons water) in a food processor, and pulse until smooth. Garnish mixture with the chopped cilantro and serve.

