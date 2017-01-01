Salmon With Ginger-Orange Glaze

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the orange juice and the next 4 ingredients (through ginger slices) in a medium saucepan and bring the mixture to a boil; cook 8 minutes or until the glaze is thickened and syrupy. Remove the ginger slices, and discard.

Step 2 Meanwhile, combine flour, salt, and pepper in a shallow dish. Then dredge salmon in flour mixture.

Step 3 Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, sear the salmon for 4 minutes or until deeply golden. Brush both sides of the fish with the warmed glaze. Place the salmon, seared side up, on a baking sheet that's lined with foil and lightly coated with cooking spray.