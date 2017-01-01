Salmon With Ginger-Orange Glaze

Photo: Evan Sklar; Styling: Megan Hedgpeth
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1 salmon fillet)
Marge Perry
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 20 minutes. Stay young with salmon, packed with omega-3s. Not only does it fight heart disease and depression, but some studies show it can also help your skin look younger. You can prepare the salmon for this dish ahead of time, up to step 4.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 (1-inch) piece peeled fresh ginger, cut into 8 slices
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 8 (6-ounce) salmon fillets (about 1 inch thick), skinned
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 chopped green onions (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 337
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 40g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 107mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 372mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the orange juice and the next 4 ingredients (through ginger slices) in a medium saucepan and bring the mixture to a boil; cook 8 minutes or until the glaze is thickened and syrupy. Remove the ginger slices, and discard.

Step 2

Meanwhile, combine flour, salt, and pepper in a shallow dish. Then dredge salmon in flour mixture.

Step 3

Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, sear the salmon for 4 minutes or until deeply golden. Brush both sides of the fish with the warmed glaze. Place the salmon, seared side up, on a baking sheet that's lined with foil and lightly coated with cooking spray.

Step 4

Finish cooking the salmon in a preheated 425° oven 4 minutes or until heated through and opaque in the middle. Garnish with green onions.

