- Calories per serving 152
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 13mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 132mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Maple Date-Nut Oatmeal Breakfast Squares
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Molly Fitzsimons/Big Leo Productions
A perfect make-ahead breakfast treat, these maple date-nut oatmeal squares can feed a crowd or be frozen for another day. Serve with hot coffee or juice.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, stirring slowly with a wooden spoon until well combined.
Step 3
Spray a 9- x 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Pour batter into pan, and spread evenly.
Step 4
Bake 25 minutes or until just golden brown around edges. Cool and cut into squares.