Maple Date-Nut Oatmeal Breakfast Squares

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Molly Fitzsimons/Big Leo Productions
Prep Time
10 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Makes 24 servings (serving size: 1 square)
Lia Huber
March 2016

A perfect make-ahead breakfast treat, these maple date-nut oatmeal squares can feed a crowd or be frozen for another day. Serve with hot coffee or juice.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup maple syrup
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
  • 1 cup chopped pitted dates
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 3 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup applesauce
  • 1/2 cup vanilla low-fat yogurt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups quick-cooking oats (not instant)
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 152
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 132mg
  • Calcium per serving 31mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, stirring slowly with a wooden spoon until well combined.

Step 3

Spray a 9- x 13-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Pour batter into pan, and spread evenly.

Step 4

Bake 25 minutes or until just golden brown around edges. Cool and cut into squares.

