- Calories per serving 61
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 6g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 183mg
- Calcium per serving 40mg
Broccoli Slaw Sauté
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 8 minutes.
Serve a different kind of slaw at your next meal. Brocolli slaw is a good source of vitamin C and vitamin K, which helps with blood clotting.
How to Make It
Step 1
Warm oil in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. When hot, add the garlic and cook, stirring 1 minute or until garlic is fragrant. Add the red bell pepper and onion; cook, stirring, 2 minutes.
Step 2
Add the broccoli coleslaw, salt, black pepper, and vinegar. Cook, stirring 4-5 minutes or until the slaw is tender but not mushy.
Step 3
Transfer mixture to a serving bowl, and sprinkle with grated cheese, if desired. Can be served warm or cold.