Lucky Chinese Soup

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
11 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Grace Young
March 2016

Tofu isn't just for vegetarians. It offers soy protein, which can reduce the unhealthy LDL cholesterol. Tofu can be mixed with just about anything to take on a variety of flavors.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced shiitake mushroom caps (about 2 ounces)
  • 1 cup cubed firm tofu (about 6 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup canned sliced bamboo shoots, drained
  • 1/2 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1/4 cup minced green onions
  • 1/2 teaspoon dark sesame oil
  • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon chili oil
  • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 100
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 53mg
  • Iron per serving 1.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 279mg
  • Calcium per serving 38mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring broth to a boil in covered 2-quart saucepan; add mushroom slices, tofu, and bamboo shoots. Return to a boil; cook, uncovered, 5 minutes.

Step 2

Remove from heat; stir in the fish sauce and remaining ingredients.

