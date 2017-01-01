- Calories per serving 100
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 7g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 53mg
- Iron per serving 1.5mg
- Sodium per serving 279mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Lucky Chinese Soup
Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Molly Fitzsimons/Big Leo Productions
Tofu isn't just for vegetarians. It offers soy protein, which can reduce the unhealthy LDL cholesterol. Tofu can be mixed with just about anything to take on a variety of flavors.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring broth to a boil in covered 2-quart saucepan; add mushroom slices, tofu, and bamboo shoots. Return to a boil; cook, uncovered, 5 minutes.
Step 2
Remove from heat; stir in the fish sauce and remaining ingredients.