Mexican Tortilla Soup

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Molly Fitzsimons/Big Leo Productions
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
16 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Kathy Kingsley
March 2016

For a hearty meal that's full of flavor and spice, you can't go wrong with Mexican Tortilla Soup. Top with crushed tortilla chips and cheese, and serve with lime wedges.

Change up the classic Mexican tortilla by making it into a soup. Serve with a side of guacamole, filled with monounsatured fats.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 12 ounces skinless, boneless chicken breast, trimmed and diced
  • 1 cup prechopped onion (find at the salad bar)
  • 1 cup prechopped green bell pepper (find at the salad bar)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced (1 teaspoon)
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 3/4 teaspoon chili powder
  • 2 (14-ounce) cans fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/2 cup coarsely crushed baked tortilla chips (such as Tostitos)
  • 1/2 cup preshredded reduced-fat Mexican blend cheese
  • 6 lime wedges (about 1 1/2 limes)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 296
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 58mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 522mg
  • Calcium per serving 302mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a nonstick Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the chicken, and cook, stirring often, 3-4 minutes or until browned. Remove to plate, and cover.

Step 2

In the same pan, heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil on medium-high. Add onion, bell pepper, and garlic. Cook, stirring often, 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in cumin, chili powder, broth, and tomatoes. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes.

Step 3

Return the chicken and juices to the pan and simmer 3 minutes or until heated through. Stir in cilantro.

Step 4

Ladle soup into serving bowls; top with crushed tortilla chips and cheese. Serve hot, with a lime wedge on the side.

Step 5

 

Step 6

Andrea's wine pick: You can't go wrong with a tangy, herbaceous New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc to match the lively cilantro and lime flavors in the soup. Look for Drylands Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough 2006 ($15).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up