- Calories per serving 296
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 15g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 58mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 522mg
- Calcium per serving 302mg
Mexican Tortilla Soup
For a hearty meal that's full of flavor and spice, you can't go wrong with Mexican Tortilla Soup. Top with crushed tortilla chips and cheese, and serve with lime wedges.
Change up the classic Mexican tortilla by making it into a soup. Serve with a side of guacamole, filled with monounsatured fats.
How to Make It
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a nonstick Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the chicken, and cook, stirring often, 3-4 minutes or until browned. Remove to plate, and cover.
In the same pan, heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil on medium-high. Add onion, bell pepper, and garlic. Cook, stirring often, 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in cumin, chili powder, broth, and tomatoes. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 5 minutes.
Return the chicken and juices to the pan and simmer 3 minutes or until heated through. Stir in cilantro.
Ladle soup into serving bowls; top with crushed tortilla chips and cheese. Serve hot, with a lime wedge on the side.
Andrea's wine pick: You can't go wrong with a tangy, herbaceous New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc to match the lively cilantro and lime flavors in the soup. Look for Drylands Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough 2006 ($15).